Head-To-Head Review: Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) versus Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sumco shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 24.28% 21.36% 17.68% Sumco 8.68% 7.32% 4.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Sumco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $3.36 billion 8.81 $814.80 million $5.21 34.42 Sumco $2.75 billion 2.47 $302.23 million $2.01 23.18

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Sumco. Sumco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Skyworks Solutions and Sumco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 0 11 17 0 2.61 Sumco 0 3 2 1 2.67

Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $174.88, suggesting a potential downside of 2.48%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than Sumco.

Dividends

Skyworks Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sumco pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Skyworks Solutions pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sumco pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Skyworks Solutions has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Skyworks Solutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumco has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Sumco on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

