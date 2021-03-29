Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $70,000 Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMP. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 118,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMP stock opened at $84.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.74. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.83 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 40.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

