Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $52,000 Investment in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TKR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Timken during the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,505 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,764,755.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,388 shares in the company, valued at $23,754,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKR opened at $82.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $87.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

