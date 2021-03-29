Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 1,766 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in 1st Source by 7.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in 1st Source by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

In other news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $147,339.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,675.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

Shares of SRCE opened at $49.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. 1st Source Co. has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.16.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.70 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.