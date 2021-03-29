Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Short Interest Up 190.3% in March

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 190.3% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLXA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $8,529,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Helix Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Helix Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $693,000.

Get Helix Acquisition alerts:

HLXA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,851. Helix Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.04.

Helix Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.