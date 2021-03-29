Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 457.9% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hengan International Group stock opened at $33.65 on Monday. Hengan International Group has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.59.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Hengan International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.83. Hengan International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.49%.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.