HMI Capital Management L.P. Has $240.94 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 9.7% of HMI Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. HMI Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Mastercard worth $240,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.26.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $364.96 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $227.10 and a 52-week high of $389.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $355.02 and a 200-day moving average of $338.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $362.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.