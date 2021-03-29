Holo Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.22 Billion (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Holo coin can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Holo has traded up 73.9% against the U.S. dollar. Holo has a total market cap of $2.22 billion and approximately $1.09 billion worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00022721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00048670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.31 or 0.00621940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00066830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00025181 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Holo Profile

HOT is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 169,146,173,234 coins. The official website for Holo is holochain.org . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Holo

