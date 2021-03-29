Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $9.04. Approximately 159,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 231,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNHPF)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development and manufacturing of nanotechnology, heat transfer, wireless connectivity and material sciences products. Its products include cables, connectors, and personal computer components. The company was founded by Terry Gou on February 20, 1974 and is headquartered in New Taipei, Taiwan.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.