HOQU (HQX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $15,104.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 28% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, HOQU has traded 75.4% higher against the dollar. One HOQU token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. HOQU has a market capitalization of $519,677.31 and approximately $15,104.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

