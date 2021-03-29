Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HZNP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.25.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $83.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.83 and a 200-day moving average of $78.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $96.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $16,450,679.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,362 shares in the company, valued at $83,837,836.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $100,921.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,494,642.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,819 shares of company stock worth $23,193,121 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.