Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $12,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 76,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,543,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $3.30 on Monday, reaching $147.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,352. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.89. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Cowen began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.96.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

