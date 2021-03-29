Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $10,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 54,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $1,430,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,669. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Globe Life stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.60. 3,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,829. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.91. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

