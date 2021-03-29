Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 956.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 112,931 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.10% of Chegg worth $11,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Chegg by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHGG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.76.

NYSE CHGG traded down $3.72 on Monday, reaching $81.58. The stock had a trading volume of 36,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -410.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $2,551,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,960,990.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,438,333.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 413,954 shares of company stock valued at $40,137,769. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

