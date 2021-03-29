Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,240,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 4.35% of Yucaipa Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YAC. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,168,000.

Shares of YAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.87. 7,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,219. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37. Yucaipa Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

