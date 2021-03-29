Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 11,499 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $14,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Gartner by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,665,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $907,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 599,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gartner by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,065,000 after purchasing an additional 101,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $68,031,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IT traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.11. 6,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,381. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $88.81 and a one year high of $191.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 76.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

