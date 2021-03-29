Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 10,958 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,958 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $9,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,809,000 after purchasing an additional 33,234 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $4,824,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $765,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.00. 162,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,268. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average of $58.42. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $64.04.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.