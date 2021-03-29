Humankind Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,174,000. Apple comprises 8.3% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $121.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.42 and a 200 day moving average of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

