I/O Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,431.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $11,431.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.14 or 0.00369511 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005015 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00031499 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.83 or 0.05564588 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000146 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000092 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,776,688 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

