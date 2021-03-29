IDEX (IDEX) Price Up 62% Over Last Week

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IDEX has traded up 62% against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $102.88 million and $20.74 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00022888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00048843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.22 or 0.00625353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00067062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,771,963 coins. IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

