IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,417 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter.

SPSM traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.55. 17,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,726. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $44.85.

