IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 649,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,056,520. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $203.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

