IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,762 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 0.8% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.29. The company had a trading volume of 34,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,162. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $75.26 and a one year high of $119.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.54.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

