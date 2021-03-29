IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 26,426 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,426 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 2.7% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in AbbVie by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 51,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AbbVie by 666.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,160,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 40.2% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AbbVie by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,179,000 after purchasing an additional 66,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.38. 142,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,432,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.33 and its 200 day moving average is $99.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $71.43 and a one year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

