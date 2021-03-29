IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 885 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $2,059,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ACN traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $279.83. The company had a trading volume of 40,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,441. The company has a market capitalization of $184.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.96. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $148.28 and a twelve month high of $281.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.68.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

