Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Insider Sells $516,550.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $516,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,178.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.76, for a total transaction of $518,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $492,450.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Thomas Tu sold 12,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00.

NARI stock traded down $4.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.11. 448,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,953. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.81. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NARI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,859,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 507.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 42,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

