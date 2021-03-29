INCA Investments LLC Has $43.87 Million Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

INCA Investments LLC decreased its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,309,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 528,993 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander-Chile comprises 14.3% of INCA Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. INCA Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $43,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of BSAC stock opened at $24.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $789.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.53 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

