Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IMCI stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15. Infinite Group has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.28.

Infinite Group, Inc provides managed information technology (IT) and virtualization services, and develops and provides cybersecurity tools and solutions to private businesses and government agencies in the United States. It offers Nodeware, an automated network vulnerability management system that assesses vulnerabilities in a computer network using scanning technology.

