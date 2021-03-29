Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IMCI stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15. Infinite Group has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.28.
Infinite Group Company Profile
