Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD) Short Interest Update

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INRD opened at $0.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a market cap of $8.57 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Inrad Optics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.46.

About Inrad Optics

Inrad Optics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies in the United States. The company provides optical components, optical coatings, and subassemblies for the military, aerospace, industrial, and medical marketplace; precision metal optics; and UV filter optical components for use in critical applications in defense systems, such as missile warning sensors, as well as opto-mechanical design and assembly services.

