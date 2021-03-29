Insider Buying: Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR) Insider Purchases £13,260 in Stock

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR) insider Tim Anderson purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £13,260 ($17,324.27).

Shares of LON:EMR opened at GBX 50 ($0.65) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £24.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 48.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 45.09. Empresaria Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 51.70 ($0.68).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.98%.

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers permanent, temporary and contract, and offshore recruitment services, executive search, as well as bespoke solutions that helps to meet the ever-evolving needs of clients and candidates.

