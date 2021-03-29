Insider Selling: Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Accenture stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $278.56. The stock had a trading volume of 16,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,441. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.96. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $148.28 and a twelve month high of $281.30. The firm has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after buying an additional 496,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,133,000 after purchasing an additional 114,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.68.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.
