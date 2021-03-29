Insider Selling: American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Major Shareholder Sells $40,000.00 in Stock

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) major shareholder Corey James Ariel Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $40,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMMJ opened at $0.20 on Monday. American Cannabis Company, Inc has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

American Cannabis Company Profile

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

