Insider Selling: American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Major Shareholder Sells $40,000.00 in Stock

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) major shareholder Corey James Ariel Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $40,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMMJ opened at $0.20 on Monday. American Cannabis Company, Inc has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.
American Cannabis Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.