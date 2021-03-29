Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells 1,608 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $41,020.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 12th, Timothy Regan sold 3,777 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $98,013.15.
- On Thursday, February 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $36,517.68.
- On Wednesday, January 27th, Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $46,486.95.
- On Monday, January 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $35,858.40.
- On Thursday, January 7th, Timothy Regan sold 970 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $21,825.00.
- On Monday, January 4th, Timothy Regan sold 804 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $17,993.52.
Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.16. 5,039,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,450,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 137.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $28.33.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,717,000 after buying an additional 276,861 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 33,953 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,635,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,507,000 after purchasing an additional 481,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.
