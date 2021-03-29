Insider Selling: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Major Shareholder Sells 3,300 Shares of Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $120,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oaktree Capital Group Holdings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

On Thursday, March 25th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 10,716 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $411,065.76.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 62,566 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $2,348,101.98.

On Monday, March 15th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 78,408 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $3,061,048.32.

On Friday, March 12th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $1,584,032.80.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 5,804 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $229,954.48.

EGLE traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.80. 62,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,131. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $40.90.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 24,528 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Entrust Global Partners L L C purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.39.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.