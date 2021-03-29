Insider Selling: Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Sells 217,615 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 217,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $676,782.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,404,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Linda Stinson sold 42,252 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $128,023.56.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Linda Stinson sold 28,453 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $106,983.28.

On Monday, March 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 43,174 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $171,400.78.

On Friday, March 19th, Linda Stinson sold 43,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $182,666.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Linda Stinson sold 16,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $71,604.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $89,689.50.

On Friday, March 12th, Linda Stinson sold 19,265 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $89,196.95.

NYSE:ELVT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 754,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,595. The firm has a market cap of $110.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELVT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Elevate Credit by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

