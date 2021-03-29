Insider Selling: PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) Insider Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) insider Bruce Rathie sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.86 ($2.04), for a total value of A$571,200.00 ($408,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Get PolyNovo alerts:

About PolyNovo

Polynovo Limited develops medical devices in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers NovoSorb Biodegradable Temporising Matrix, which is used in a fully debrided clean surgical wound to physiologically close the wound. It is also developing Syntrel hernia devices for hernia repair; breast devices in partnership with Establishment Labs; NovoSorb dermal beta cell implant in collaboration with BetaCell Technologies Pty Ltd; and NovoSorb drug elution depots.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for PolyNovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyNovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.