Insider Selling: PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) Insider Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) insider Bruce Rathie sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.86 ($2.04), for a total value of A$571,200.00 ($408,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

About PolyNovo

Polynovo Limited develops medical devices in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers NovoSorb Biodegradable Temporising Matrix, which is used in a fully debrided clean surgical wound to physiologically close the wound. It is also developing Syntrel hernia devices for hernia repair; breast devices in partnership with Establishment Labs; NovoSorb dermal beta cell implant in collaboration with BetaCell Technologies Pty Ltd; and NovoSorb drug elution depots.

