Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $992,320.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $992,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,815.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 1st, Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $1,128,320.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 12th, Eugene Farrell sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00.

Shares of SMAR opened at $62.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.14 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $85.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 107.2% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,945 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $92,803,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $30,027,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

