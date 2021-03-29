Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $444,059.16 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 5,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $444,059.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,205.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 8th, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $2,099,500.00.
- On Tuesday, February 16th, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $2,111,200.00.
- On Tuesday, January 12th, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $2,178,020.00.
TNET opened at $78.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average is $75.40.
Several research firms have weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,169,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 390,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in TriNet Group by 2,696.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,450,000 after purchasing an additional 316,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
