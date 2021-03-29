Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $444,059.16 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 5,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $444,059.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,205.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $2,099,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $2,111,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $2,178,020.00.

TNET opened at $78.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average is $75.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,169,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 390,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in TriNet Group by 2,696.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,450,000 after purchasing an additional 316,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

