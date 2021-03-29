International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Insider Purchases £104,500 in Stock

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) insider Heather Ann McSharry bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 196.35 ($2.57) on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 149.86. The firm has a market cap of £9.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IAG. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 234.88 ($3.07).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

