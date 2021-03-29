International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Raised to $155.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.83.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $140.52 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $143.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,471 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8,168.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 710,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,289,000 after acquiring an additional 701,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $65,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

