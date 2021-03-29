Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000. Koppers makes up about 0.7% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.41% of Koppers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 81,341 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 28.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Koppers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Koppers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 96,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $34.38. 526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,267. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

