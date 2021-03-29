Invenomic Capital Management LP Increases Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,134 shares during the period. Cabot accounts for 0.6% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cabot were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1,353.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after buying an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after buying an additional 300,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after buying an additional 186,156 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 174,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 94,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,701,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,325,000 after buying an additional 89,850 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Shares of CBT stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,540. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.19.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.56 million. On average, analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

