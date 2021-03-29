Invenomic Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 554,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,114 shares during the quarter. Mistras Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Mistras Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mistras Group by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mistras Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Mistras Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,664. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $323.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mistras Group, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mistras Group Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

