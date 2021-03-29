Invenomic Capital Management LP Invests $1.01 Million in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 50,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Natus Medical stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,078. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $839.74 million, a PE ratio of -44.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.89.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

