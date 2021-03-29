Invenomic Capital Management LP Invests $1.73 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,255 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in AT&T by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 81,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AT&T by 413.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in AT&T by 176.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 175,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 111,754 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.38. 715,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,359,113. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.91.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

