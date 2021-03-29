Invenomic Capital Management LP Takes Position in Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH)

Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 211,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.83% of Red Lion Hotels at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Red Lion Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Red Lion Hotels in the third quarter worth $60,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Red Lion Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 44,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Lion Hotels alerts:

RLH stock remained flat at $$3.49 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,414. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a market cap of $88.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.70. Red Lion Hotels Co. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $3.50.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Red Lion Hotels Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Lion Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Lion Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.