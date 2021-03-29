Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the February 28th total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of NYSE:OIA remained flat at $$7.85 during trading on Monday. 70,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,200. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0316 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
