Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the February 28th total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:OIA remained flat at $$7.85 during trading on Monday. 70,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,200. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0316 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 176,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,614 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 22,269 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

