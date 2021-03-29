Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $314.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,459,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,497,230. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $180.86 and a 1-year high of $338.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

