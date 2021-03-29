Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 251.7% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.37. The company had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,536. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.86. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $94.61 and a 1-year high of $199.88.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

