Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for RH (RH)

3/26/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $562.00 to $675.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – RH was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $335.00.

3/25/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $575.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $570.00 to $610.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $520.00 to $550.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $570.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $550.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $480.00 to $510.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $520.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $550.00 to $570.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – RH is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – RH is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – RH is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $520.00 to $570.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of RH stock opened at $601.16 on Monday. RH has a 1 year low of $84.61 and a 1 year high of $581.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $486.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.33.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The company had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in RH by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

